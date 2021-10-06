View installs Smart Windows at Memphis International Airport

Smart building technology provider View has installed its Smart Windows technology at Memphis International Airport (MEM) as part of the Concourse B modernization program.

The Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to optimize the amount of natural light entering the terminal while controlling heat and glare. According to View, a study on natural light and the airport experience found that passengers who boarded at concourses with the company’s Smart Windows reported a 68% higher satisfaction rate. They also rated the airport as 33% more modern, efficient, bright and comfortable. Seats in gates with View windows were reportedly 15°F cooler than those with traditional windows. As a result, the reduced cooling requirements created significant energy savings and therefore higher revenues for retailers.

As one of the busiest airports in the country, MEM is implementing a multiphase capital improvement plan to modernize itself. The modernization program is designed to improve energy efficiency and the passenger experience. It will include the consolidation of airline and retail operations into Concourse B as well as higher ceilings, larger gate areas and moving walkways.

Scott Brockman, MEM’s president and CEO, said, “The modernization of Concourse B will reinvent the Memphis travel experience and welcome millions of travelers to the Memphis community. View Smart Windows are a key component of this reinvention, ensuring that natural light levels remain ideal for passenger comfort.”

View Smart Windows have been installed at several airports throughout the country, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport (DFW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Phoenix Sky-Harbor International Airport (PHX) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).