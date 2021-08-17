Air France opens transformed business lounge at Montreal Airport

Airline operator Air France has officially opened its fully redesigned passenger lounge at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport at Montreal, Canada.

Created in association with the Plaza Premium Group, the 490m2 (5,300ft2 ) lounge has large bay windows offering views of the runways set against the slopes of Mount Royal.

Alongside the main lounge area, visitors can make use of a shared work area which has been fitted with free wi-fi and USB sockets throughout. Flying Blue Ultimate customers have access to a more private space, with large sofas and seats for comfort.

A shower room is available for customers to freshen up before their flight and there is also an ‘Air France Travel Guide’ screen to provide customers with ideas for their upcoming trips.

At the heart of the lounge, is a vast kitchen area offering catering centered around French cuisine. A self-service buffet offers hot and cold, savory and sweet dishes, alongside vegetarian and gluten-free options. A large bar also offers a wide selection of French wines and champagnes.

To limit the consumption of single-use plastics, the airline has provided water fountains and plastic-free cutlery.