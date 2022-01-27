BA and American Airlines unveil ‘moving date’ to combine operations at John F Kennedy T8

American Airlines and British Airways (BA) have announced further details about plans to co-locate operations in Terminal 8 (T8) at John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) from December 2022.

Facilitated by a US$400m investment to redevelop and expand the terminal, American and BA were the first carriers to begin redevelopment efforts by breaking ground in January 2020 on five new widebody gates, four new widebody hardstand parking positions, an enhanced baggage handling system, new customer amenities and expanded premium guest offerings — including approximately 130,000ft2 of new and renovated terminal space. BA and American Airlines are part of the Atlantic Joint Business Agreement, formed in 2010, along with Aer Lingus, Iberia, and Finnair.

Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), the airport operator, said, “JFK continues to move toward the creation of a unified, world-class airport, and the transformation will begin with T8. The partnership between British Airways and American Airlines will provide customers with more seamless connections, new, larger light-filled concourses and top-tier amenities. The Port Authority applauds these efforts and looks forward to seeing the new transformed T8.”

Tom Stevens, director of brand and customer experience, BA, said, “New York holds a special place in our heart as one of our most well-loved and important destinations. Our move to the redeveloped and expanded T8 will bring a range of benefits for our customers, including a better transfer experience, enabling them to travel to more than 30 destinations across the USA, Caribbean and Latin America with American Airlines. British Airways will remain in Terminal 7 until December 1, 2022, and we have continued to invest in the experience for our customers, including our check-in area, concessions and lounges.”

As customers arrive at T8, a co-branded premium check-in area providing personalized, concierge-style service for top-tier guests will replace American’s former Flagship First Check-In space. Architectural elements will also define an exclusive new check-in space for eligible business customers.

Once through security, three distinctive custom lounges combining the best of both brands will provide a refined, welcoming preflight experience for select guests based on cabin of travel and loyalty program status. The expanded premium lounge offerings will incorporate seating for approximately 1,000 American and BA customers. Each lounge has been designed with original high-end finishes.

The most exclusive lounge will have an all-new champagne bar, fireside lounge and a la carte dining room. Adjacent, another premium lounge will boast sweeping airside views, a wine bar, cocktail lounge, library and buffet. American’s Flagship Lounge and Concourse B Admirals Club will be repurposed into a contiguous lounge for eligible business class customers.