Manchester Airport to hold Flight Academy tours during February school break

Manchester Airport’s Runway Visitor Park (RVP) in the UK has announced that it will be running its Flight Academy program for 4-12-year-olds during this February’s half-term break.

Sessions will be held between Wednesday, February 16 and Friday, February 25, ensuring that children from across the wider region can enjoy the experience.

The Flight Academy sessions are split into two age groups – one for children aged 4-7 years and another for those aged 8-12. A ticket for one adult and one child costs £10 (US$13), with parking available to those taking part at the reduced rate of £5 (US$7) for a full day.

The 90-minute sessions give children the opportunity to learn about the different jobs that help ensure Manchester Airport remains in action throughout the year. The first part of the session takes place aboard a retired DC10 airliner, where youngsters sit in the cockpit, learn about roles as varied as cabin crew and ground operators, and ‘take control’ of the flight deck.

They then head outside to have a look at Manchester Airport’s runways, watch planes taking off and landing and see some of the various jobs in action.

Robert Hassard, RVP manager, said, “The Flight Academy program has been running for many years now and is back by popular demand this February half term. This is a unique family experience that has inspired many youngsters to consider a career in aviation. The RVP offers a great-value day out for visitors of all ages.”