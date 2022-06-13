BIAL unveils luxury passenger lounges at Kempegowda Airport

Airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has unveiled its new international and domestic lounges at Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru, India.

The 080 Lounges (named after the trunk dial code of BLR) incorporate art, artisans, heritage and flora to reflect the rich culture of the city. Greenery has been used throughout the lounges, to remind passengers of Bengaluru’s reputation as the ‘garden city’. The international lounge also has inverted gardens, an Entertainment Pod with an enclosed space for watching movies, a Wellness Zone with therapy rooms, and a Quiet Lounge with a library. Additionally, the boutique 080 Transit Hotel provides accommodation options for transit passengers, with a flexible hourly rate payment offering.

Operated by food and retail company Travel Food Services (TFS), the lounges’ culinary offering is led by chef Abhijit Saha. Food preparations in the lounges will be done using fresh, local, artisanal ingredients and chemical-free greens and vegetables grown in villages near the airport. The airport also added that both the domestic and international departure lounges will adhere to sustainability principles as part of BIAL’s commitment to a more sustainable future.

Hari Marar, managing director and CEO of BIAL, said, “We are constantly looking at ways to enhance the journeys of passengers and surpass their expectations. Our customers are going to be delighted by the world-class amenities and services at the 080 Lounges. We are proud to be bringing this exciting brand with unique design sensibilities, creating a truly innovative and unique space tailored to the needs of passengers.”