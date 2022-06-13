Commuter facility opens at Denver Airport Concourse C

Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado has opened a commuter facility below its gates on the east side of Concourse C.

The commuter facility consists of four gates for the three commuter airlines as well as new seating with charging stations. In the future, passengers will also have access to eight shopping and dining options that will open on the concourse level by 2023.

Located on the airport’s ramp level below gates C66 and C67, the new commuter facility replaces the commuter facility on Concourse A. It hosts the commuter airlines Boutique Air, Denver Air Connection and Southern Airways Express. These airlines serve small communities across the Great Plains and Rocky Mountain regions.

The C-East expansion, including the commuter facility, is the second of four expansion areas to be completed with the remaining two areas on Concourses A-West and B-East opening in 2022. The new commuter facility was completed as part of the airport’s recent gate expansion program, which added 39 new gates, increasing gate capacity by 30%.

Phil Washington, CEO at DEN, said, “The new commuter facility is part of our overall plan to accommodate airlines’ growth while improving the passenger experience. Our commuter passengers will have access to more amenities including the outdoor patio, new restrooms, nursing rooms and pet relief areas that were constructed as part of the new Concourse C gates.”