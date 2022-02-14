Emirates opens unaccompanied minors lounge at Dubai International Airport

Emirates has opened a lounge for unaccompanied minors traveling through Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates.

The lounge, next to Emirates’ first-class lounge in Concourse B, is open 24/7 and offers video games, drinks, snacks, comfortable seating areas, free wi-fi and washrooms designed for children.

The airline’s services for unaccompanied minors are available for children from five to 15 years of age who are traveling without an adult. However, the service must be booked in advance. Parents or guardians who have pre-booked the service can drop off their children at Dubai Airport Terminal 3, where the Emirates airport team will check them in for their flights. After check-in is completed, one of the airport services team members will escort the young flyers through immigration and security to the dedicated departure lounge in the airside concourse, and later, from the lounge to the boarding gate. Young travelers have priority boarding and will be welcomed by the cabin crew on the aircraft, who will help them to find their seats and settle in for their flight.

On board, young flyers can look forward to meals designed for their palates, toys and activity packs, and kid-sized headsets to enjoy a selection of over 50 Disney movies and approximately 130 TV channels. All toys and bags use recycled material and bags are made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. While in transit, these young solo flyers will be met by the ground services team who will escort them from their flight to one of the dedicated lounges for unaccompanied minors to await their next flight.