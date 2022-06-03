Ontario International opens two premium lounges

Ontario International Airport (ONT) in California has opened two Aspire premium lounges, one in each of its two terminals.

The all-inclusive lounges are open to all ONT travelers. Guests receive a wide variety of amenities that include hot and cold food and beverages, seating with power outlets, high-speed wi-fi and up-to-the-second flight information. The OIAA Board of Commissioners recently approved an agreement with Swissport to operate the premium lounges under the company’s Aspire Airport Lounges brand.

The Aspire Lounge in Terminal 2 will be open from 5:00am to 1:00pm and from 8:00pm to 11:00pm (and until 12:00am on Wednesdays). The lounge in Terminal 4 will be open from 5:00am to 6:00pm daily. The lounge is open to all passengers for a current admission fee of C$37 (US$30) per adult. All Aspire Lounges accept various entry methods, including eligible American cardholders and Priority Pass. The lounge openings come as ONT has exceeded pre-pandemic passenger volumes for the past two months since the global decline in air travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials for the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) and Swissport International officially opened ONT’s two Aspire Lounges. Alan Wapner, president of the OIAA Board of Commissioners, said, “We’re pleased to welcome Swissport and Aspire Airport Lounges to Ontario. These new premium lounges add to the excitement and momentum that has been building at ONT and reflects our commitment to provide our customers with the best amenities and experience possible.”

Swissport, which operates 64 lounges at 38 airports worldwide, expanded into the USA in February with the opening of a newly refurbished lounge in San Diego, California. Nick Ames, head of lounges, North America, said, “We are delighted to open two new Aspire Lounges in America’s fastest-growing airport. The opening of the Ontario lounges is an important milestone in the expansion of our global lounge network. The new lounges in Ontario now mean that there are three Aspire Lounges in California which are open to all travelers irrespective of travel class or airline and offer a dedicated space to relax, refresh and recharge before a flight.”