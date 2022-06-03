Airports Authority of India announces Surat Airport redevelopment project

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is investing Rs353 crores into the redevelopment of Surat Airport in India. Approximately 60% of the terminal’s extension work is complete and the building will be ready by December 31, 2022.

The development project includes the extension of the existing terminal building from 8,400m2 to 25,500m2. In addition to the extension of the terminal building, the airport authority will expand the apron from five parking bays to 18 parking bays and construct a parallel taxi track which will be 2,900m by 30m.

After the completion of the project, the extended terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 domestic and 600 international passengers’ during peak hours – making the annual passenger capacity 2.6 million. Equipped with modern passenger amenities, the terminal building will have 20 check-in counters, five aerobridges, an in-line baggage handling system and five conveyor belts for arriving passengers. The new terminal building will also have a parking area with the capacity for 475 cars.

The terminal is intended to be a 4-Star GRIHA-rated energy-efficient building with sustainable features. The interiors of the terminal building will reflect the art and culture of Gujarat. The new terminal building of the airport is expected to enhance the connectivity to this industrial city, giving impetus to the overall growth of the region.