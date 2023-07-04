Plaza Premium Group opens lounges to Letswork members

Plaza Premium Group has partnered with on-demand workspace platform Letswork to give its members access to Plaza Premium Lounges.

Through this partnership, Letswork users will be able to access a remote working experience while traveling, with access to workspaces in over 70 international airports. Plaza Premium Lounge offers a range of services, including high-speed wi-fi, seating, charging stations and a variety of complimentary food and drinks.

Existing Letswork members can check into Plaza Premium Lounges by using their Letswork credits via the Letswork app and showing the confirmation on arrival. New users can download the Letswork app and either purchase day pass access to the lounge of their choice (from US$35) or a monthly subscription. Anyone can sign up for Letswork.

“We are thrilled to partner with Plaza Premium Group to offer our members even more options for remote work and productivity,” said Hamza Khan, CEO and co-founder of Letswork. “Airport lounges are a new venue category for us, having primarily focused on coworking spaces, hotels and cafes. This partnership is our first foray into building a global footprint of spaces in our network.”

Okan Kufeci, senior vice president of Plaza Premium Group EMEA, said, “As business travel returns and the demand for remote work remains strong, we are happy to be partnering with Letswork and expanding our independent lounge network to their members globally. With Plaza Premium Group’s mission of making travel better, since last year when we launched TheirPatio, we have invited everyone to rethink their airport dwell time, by introducing a lounge environment conducive to remote working; today our lounges are designed to allow for group meetings, privacy for work calls, high-speed wi-fi and specific seatings within the lounge to make for a comfortable workspace. Whether you are traveling or need a place to work in the area, we are your answer.”

