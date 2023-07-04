Western Sydney Airport seeks airline catering partner

Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) in Australia has opened an opportunity for an airline catering partner to establish a facility on-site.

The site is located at the heart of Sydney‘s new 24-hour-a-day airport, connected closely to highways with direct airside access. It is available to lease and develop into an airline catering unit to service domestic and international airlines. The catering unit will provide inflight meals, while servicing airline lounges, cafés and local events, from the day the airport opens.

WSI is on track to open in 2026 and will serve 10 million passengers per year in a growing region that is already home to around three million people. More than A$15bn (US$10bn) has been invested by governments in the infrastructure surrounding the airport. The available site comprises 6,600m2 of land ready for development on the airport site, which includes business and cargo precincts. WSI also provisionally secured its three-letter International Air Transport Association (IATA) code more than three years ahead of the opening. The first domestic airline arrangements have been announced with Qantas and Jetstar set to deliver 25,000 flights a year from WSI. This agreement with Australia’s national carrier landed as WSI passed its halfway-to-completion milestone in this month.

Simon Hickey, CEO of WSI, said, “There is a huge first-mover advantage for an exceptional business with big ambitions and growth potential. This is a once-in-a-generation chance to establish a catering unit that will provide for flights from the day the airport opens and through its growth as it eventually becomes one of Australia‘s busiest gateways. With a proud multicultural population and access to produce of the highest quality, Western Sydney has some of the best food you’ll find in the world, and we can’t wait to share it with our customers.”

