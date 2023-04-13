Plaza Premium Group opens second lounge at Leonardo Da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport

Plaza Premium Group has opened its second lounge at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport (FCO) in Rome, Italy.

Located in the Schengen Area of Terminal 1, the lounge has been designed to provide a restful space for all types of travelers. Covering over 400m2 , the new lounge can accommodate up to 76 guests and is designed to offer a luxurious and refined experience to modern travelers. It is divided into different zones inspired by the beauty of Italian culture, art and architecture, and designed with marble and natural wood elements to create a welcoming ambiance. The lounge features a manned buffet bar with a selection of freshly made international dishes. Shower facilities are also available.

Guests can enjoy the home fragrance diffusers of Dr Vranjes Firenze, an Italian fragrance brand that originated in Florence. This collaboration with a luxury fragrance brand is intended to add a distinct sensory experience to the lounge, creating an immersive atmosphere of relaxation and indulgence.

The Plaza Premium Lounge is open daily from 4:30am to 9:30pm for all travelers regardless of airline or class of travel without pre-booking. Guests can enjoy an opening offer of 15% off usual lounge access while all Smart Traveller members can enjoy a 20% discount.

Various multi-city passes are also available at a value deal; travelers going through Rome can opt for the Europe Pass which gives access to all Plaza Premium Lounges across Europe including Italy, Germany, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the UK. Passes are valid for 12 months from the activation date and can be shared with family and friends. The lounge is also accessible to eligible cardholders including American Express, Dragon Pass, HSBC, Maybank and CIMB.

Okan Kufeci, senior vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Plaza Premium Group, said, “The launch of our second lounge at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome represents a significant milestone in our regional expansion plan and a positive sign for post-pandemic recovery. Our award-winning Plaza Premium Lounge at Terminal 3 has been included in Top 5 Skytrax World’s Best Independent Lounges in 2022 and demonstrated our steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional service to all travelers. We are devoted to providing best-in-class service at the new Terminal 1 lounge and further expanding our footprint in Italy.”

