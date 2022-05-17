Passenger Terminal Today
Plaza Premium opens first lounge in Scotland at Edinburgh Airport

Plaza Premium Group has opened its first Plaza Premium Lounge in Scotland at Edinburgh Airport which also features the Group’s first gin bar in collaboration with Edinburgh Gin, an award-winning Premium Gin distilled in Edinburgh by Ian Macleod Distillers.

The 670m2  lounge will cater for 165 passengers of all ages. Its interior features warm colors and plush seating to provide a cosy atmosphere, while subtle Scottish elements are woven into the design, from tartan upholstery to carefully selected local artwork referencing key Scottish landmarks and iconic imagery. The furniture and materials have been sourced from local suppliers to minimize environmental impact, the lighting scheme is composed of 100% LED lighting, and the lounge is installed with energy-efficient appliances.

It also has an interactive area for travelers with children, which includes shuffleboard, foosball and large screens showing live sports and entertainment, as well as interactive wall games and a small climbing wall.

“We are thrilled to have entered into this partnership with Plaza Premium Lounge, the world’s leading airport exec lounge operator,” said Ian Macleod Distillers’ global travel retail director, William Ovens. “Edinburgh Gin enjoys a leading role in the gin category in global travel retail and the Edinburgh Gin bar will become a stand-out showcase for the brand at its home city airport. This installation recognises Edinburgh Gin’s status in the world of gin and will become an iconic destination and major talking point in the months and years to come.”

“We know there is a pent-up demand for travel as people optimistically eye the beginning of the end of the pandemic. There is an overwhelming desire to reunite with family and friends, take that well-earned holiday, or reconnect with clients and we are confident that 2022 will be a key year in travel’s recovery,” added Gail Taylor, director of retail and property at Edinburgh Airport. “We want to be able to offer them the opportunity to get their trip off to the perfect start by relaxing in one of our lounges, which is why we are excited to be welcoming Plaza Premium Group to Edinburgh Airport – its first Scottish location.”

The lounge is open daily to all travelers regardless of airline or class of travel, and without pre-booking.

, editor

With over a decade of experience as a business and technology journalist working in B2B publishing, Hazel first joined UKi in 2011. After taking 18 months off to bring up her daughter and try her hand at marketing copywriting, she returned in January 2018 to do what she loves best – magazine editing! She is now the editor of UKi's Passenger Terminal World and Parcel and Postal Technology International magazines.

