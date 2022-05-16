King Khalid Airport wins three awards at the Future Aviation Forum

King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, received three awards at the inaugural Future Aviation Forum: ‘Best Airport’ in the International Airports category, ‘Best Security Inspection Area’ and ‘Best Customs Inspection Area’.

The award ceremony was hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), on May 9-11, 2022, as part of the organization’s Airport Total Quality Evaluation for 2021. The Future Aviation Forum was launched in the presence of civil aviation sector representatives from around the world, CEOs of several international air transport carriers and investors and more than 120 speakers in 40 sessions spread over three days to explore the future of aviation.

On the sidelines of the forum, KKIA’s airport operator, Riyadh Airports Company (RAC), signed four agreements with major international corporations and national institutions to improve the quality and efficiency of its services through sustainability and growth solutions. First, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) to explore investment opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa. RAC also signed a strategic partnership with IT company Accenture in Saudi Arabia to provide cybersecurity services to enhance the protection of its digital assets, operational systems and infrastructure at KKIA.

Additionally, RAC signed an agreement with SITA to develop and improve passenger onboarding systems and upgrade KKIA’s infrastructure with the latest advanced technologies. Finally, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation to provide training programs for employees to maximize compliance with international and local standards and improve services provided by the operational sector.

Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, the CEO of RAC, also took part in a panel discussion titled ‘Airports Reimagined’, during which participants discussed the new global trends for the development of the aviation sector. The discussions took place as airports and relevant authorities worldwide work to restore the air transport network and boost traveler confidence following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Al-Maghlouth said, “We are honored to have been a part of the Future Aviation Forum and are delighted to have received three awards recognizing the standards of excellence that we work to maintain at KKIA. This is a new milestone for us at KKIA, and I would like to congratulate all KKIA employees on their efforts in helping us take home these awards.

“By participating in this international event, we aim to contribute to the forum’s main pillars of innovation, growth and sustainability while strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a regional and global international air transport hub. I’d like to extend my appreciation and gratitude to GACA for hosting this forum at an ideal time, as the world is moving beyond pandemic.”