Pure Leaf Iced Tea debuts Oasis lounge at Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) in Pennsylvania is to host Pure Leaf Iced Tea’s first Holiday Oasis Lounge.

The Pure Leaf Holiday Oasis Lounge in the D/E connector near Terminal E will be open to all ticketed passengers. It will be open from November 21, 2022, through January 15, 2023. The lounge has been designed with Pure Leaf-inspired decor and seating, which is intended to offer a tranquil respite for travelers during the busy travel season.

Travelers who visit the Pure Leaf Holiday Oasis Lounge will be able to interact with brand ambassadors who will hand out Pure Leaf during peak times. The company will also offer mini stocking-stuffer gifts along with recipe cards for Pure Leaf tea-infused mocktail and cocktail holiday drinks. Alongside this, the lounge will have books curated by Reese’s Book Club. Passengers can scan the QR codes in the area to watch interviews with each author to learn more about their stories.