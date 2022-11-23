Siemens Logistics to deliver Noida Airport’s baggage handling system

Siemens Logistics has been awarded a contract to deliver the baggage handling system (BHS) for the new Noida International Airport (NIA) in India.

The company will supply its VarioTray conveyor technology to transport baggage. The scope of the contract is the design, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of the BHS for the new Terminal 1. The VarioTray system is designed to be modular and easily expanded in the future. For intelligent baggage process control throughout the entire BHS, Siemens Logistics will also install its BagIQ control software, which will manage the routing of all bags and coordinate data in the airport ecosystem.

The airport project will be implemented in four phases, starting with the building of the first terminal, which will initially handle 12 million passengers per year and will be expandable to 30 million passengers. The design of the airport will focus on fast, seamless transfer processes for domestic passengers and international transfers.

Michael Schneider, executive vice president of Siemens Logistics, said, “We are delighted that Noida International Airport has chosen us for this exciting new airport project in India. The deployment of our latest VarioTray and software technologies will significantly contribute to enhanced passenger experience at NIA – while the operator can rely on operational efficiency and futureproof expandability.”

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, commented, “We’re looking forward to our collaboration with Siemens Logistics. Noida International Airport will be India’s newest, greenest and most digital airport, providing a quick, easy and seamless experience for passengers and cost-efficient operations for airlines. We decided to rely on the Siemens team, who presented us with the best value proposition with the most powerful and reliable baggage handling technologies. Besides that, Siemens has a strong local presence with a fully committed team.”