Singapore Airlines redesigns Gold lounges at Changi Airport

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has unveiled lounges at Terminal 3 of Changi Airport in Singapore, following a S$50m (US$36m) re-design.

The SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounges have been re-designed, upgraded and expanded to enhance the on-ground customer experience at the airline’s main hub, as the demand for international air travel from and through Singapore takes off once again.

Working with Singapore-headquartered hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates, the airline has incorporated contemporary finishes and modern amenities to the SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounges. The private room, the first-class section of the SilverKris Lounge, the business class section of the SilverKris Lounge, and the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge can collectively accommodate around 1,150 customers within their 6,100m2, translating to 30% more seats and space. This also doubles the capacity that was available during the pandemic while the upgrading works were going on.

The private room is the most exclusive space within the SilverKris Lounge, featuring a custom-designed Lalique light dome in the lobby. With a capacity for 78 Suites and First Class customers, it includes well-appointed booth seats and day rooms that are designed for work and rest. The private room also offers a full fine dining experience, with cuisine and beverage options.

Solitaire PPS club members, as well as suites and first-class customers, enjoy access to the SilverKris lounge’s first-class section, which offers seating and resting options. This includes the new day rooms that deliver a high level of privacy, which come with either a recliner or a Tempur Zero Gravity bed with a Supreme Firm mattress. The live cooking station offers bak chor mee, pastas and a variety of breakfast egg options. The popular bar is decked with Lalique crystal flowers inspired by Aquatic Ginger, a flower in SIA’s signature batik motif. It now features an even wider selection of beverages, including fresh barista-made coffee in the morning and signature cocktails in the evening.

The business class section of the SilverKris Lounge is 20% larger, with business class customers and PPS club members able to choose between four distinct seating sections. These include a quiet rest area, the main dining hall with a self-service buffet, a living room area with sofa seats and productivity pods, as well as an open concept courtyard-style area that offers light bites for the traveler on the go. Additionally, a new full-service bar, with a barista in the morning and bartender service in the evening, enables customers to enjoy their favorite drink with a view of aircraft taking off and landing.

Having doubled its size, the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge now features an open design with a view of the airport runway. In response to customer feedback, the lounge includes an expanded dining area and open concept working spaces, as well as dedicated restrooms and shower facilities. Customers can enjoy a wide variety of meal and drink options including favorites such as laksa, chwee kueh and freshly steamed dim sum.

Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines, said, “Extensive customer engagement and research have gone into the design of the new SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounges. Customers will enjoy thoughtfully curated product offerings and experience the signature Singapore Airlines hospitality, all within a comfortable and restful environment, ensuring that they are refreshed and ready for their journey. Opening these lounges at this time signals our commitment to SIA’s premium brand and growth strategy. It reinforces our position as Changi Airport’s anchor airline and reflects our confidence in Singapore’s future as a pre-eminent global air hub.”