Turkish Airlines opens first UK CIP lounge at Edinburgh Airport

Turkish Airlines has opened its first CIP lounge in the UK with the launch of a new premium facility at Edinburgh Airport, developed in partnership with Plaza Premium Group (PPG).

The new Turkish Airlines Lounge marks a milestone for the carrier’s ground product expansion in Europe and is the first Turkish Airlines–branded lounge in the UK. It will serve Turkish Airlines Business Class passengers, Miles&Smiles members, eligible Star Alliance travelers and Plaza Premium Group partners.

Covering 673m2 and accommodating up to 149 guests, the lounge has been designed to deliver comfort, privacy and a premium pre-flight experience aligned with Turkish Airlines’ global service standards. The space draws on Plaza Premium Group’s expertise as a nine-time Skytrax World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge award winner.

A key feature of the lounge is its culinary offering, which showcases Turkish cuisine influenced by Central Asian, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Balkan traditions. Guests can enjoy a selection of Halal-certified hot and cold dishes, artisanal desserts and beverages, including traditional Turkish tea and coffee.

The lounge is divided into several dedicated zones, including premium seating areas for business travelers, a VIP area, a prayer room with ablution facilities and a nursing room for families. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide natural light and views across the runway and surrounding landscape.

Akif Konar, COO, Turkish Airlines, said, “The opening of our new Turkish Airlines Lounge at Edinburgh Airport marks an important milestone for our airline. As our first abroad lounge in Europe and our eighth outside of Türkiye, this investment demonstrates our deep commitment to our European operations.”

Bora Isbulan, deputy CEO of Plaza Premium Group, added, “The inauguration of the Turkish Airlines Lounge in Edinburgh is a milestone in our strategic partnership with Turkish Airlines. This lounge reflects our mutual dedication to elevating the passenger experience and setting new benchmarks for service excellence in the region.”

Plaza Premium Group operates airport hospitality services in more than 600 airports across 150 countries, serving over 24 million passengers annually. The Edinburgh opening further strengthens its collaboration with Turkish Airlines as both organizations look to expand premium ground services across international markets.

