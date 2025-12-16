JetBlue launches first lounge at JFK Terminal 5

JetBlue has announced that it will open its first-ever airport lounge, BlueHouse, at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Terminal 5 (T5) on December 18, 2025.

Spanning 840m2 over two floors, the lounge has been designed to reflect New York’s art deco architecture with the warmth of a classic city apartment. Union Square Events will bring food inspired by local flavors, and NYC partners Joe Coffee, The Greats of Craft and Please Don’t Tell will offer beverages.

The lounge is also equipped with high-speed wi-fi, ample power outlets, a games room, open seating, and quiet areas, to cater for the various needs of different travelers.

Complimentary access is available to Mosaic 4 members, JetBlue Premier Cardmembers and transatlantic Mint customers.

“BlueHouse helps make our flagship terminal feel more like home,” said Marty St George, president, JetBlue. “It’s warm, comfortable and elevated in a way that’s distinctly JetBlue, with the hospitality and thoughtful amenities our customers have been asking for. As our first lounge, it represents an exciting milestone in our JetForward journey as we focus on bringing affordable, premium experiences from the aircraft to the airport.”

Stephanie Evans Greene, senior vice president, marketing and brand, JetBlue, added, “We wanted customers to feel like they’re stepping into a warm and stylish New York City apartment filled with character, where layers of JetBlue history and New York iconography can be discovered with every visit. Just as New Yorkers bring their own personality into a new space, we infused the space with JetBlue’s signature style to feel homey and comfortable when staying in our House.”

BlueHouse is a signature benefit of JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program. Earlier this year, JetBlue introduced the JetBlue Premier World Elite Mastercard, issued by Barclays US Consumer Bank, the airline’s first premium credit card offering complimentary BlueHouse access, accelerated points earning and priority benefits.

Ed Pouthier, vice president of loyalty and personalization, JetBlue, said, “BlueHouse introduces a new level of recognition for those who choose to fly us again and again.”

In related news, Plaza Premium Group celebrates opening of independent domestic lounge at Adelaide Airport