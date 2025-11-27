Leidos and Quadridox develop advanced checked baggage screening technology

Leidos has announced a new partnership with x-ray diffraction imaging (XRDI) and detection technology provider Quadridox to develop advanced checked baggage screening technology aimed at increasing security while keeping luggage moving quickly during the screening process.

The new agreement combines Leidos’s Examiner 3DX CT with Quadridox’s Delphi XRDI technology to provide airports with deeper insights into potential threats and better position them to keep pace with evolving regulatory requirements.

“Separately, these technologies provide high levels of threat detection,” said Nik Karnik, vice president and global security products division manager within Leidos’s commercial and international sector. “When integrated, we aim to deliver a powerful and more comprehensive security screening solution to help keep air travel safe.”

The technology integration is designed to help airport operations achieve higher detection rates for prohibited items concealed within baggage, along with fewer false positives. Such advances will help airports keep up with increasing passenger volume, ensuring luggage can be efficiently screened and routed to flights on time.

“By combining XRDI and CT technologies with state-of-the-art AI-based algorithms, it enables a new era of threat detection,” said Joel Greenberg, president and CEO of Quadridox. “This partnership is exciting and goes beyond enhancing the efficiency and automation of checked baggage screening today – we are looking ahead to ensure our systems are ready for next-generation standards.”

The integrated CT and XRDI system has undergone significant internal testing, achieving high performance results while maintaining baggage analysis speed. Data collection at internal and government sites, along with the development of new detection algorithms, is currently underway ahead of a planned airport trial in 2026.

In related news, the USA’s DHS has announced a US$1bn airport security investment