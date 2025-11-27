Pittsburgh opens new checkpoint as part of modernization program.

Pittsburgh International Airport has opened a new security checkpoint featuring 12 dedicated lanes. The facility is a part of the airport’s ongoing Terminal Modernization Program.

The redesigned area creates a more open, intuitive layout that is designed to reduce wait times. The checkpoint is equipped with 16 credential authentication technology (CAT-2) units that instantly compare a traveler’s in-person real-time photo with their ID photo for secure identity verification. There are also eight automated screening lanes (ASL) featuring larger bins, automatic conveyor return and radio frequency identification bin tracking. Computed tomography (CT) scanners provide detailed 3D images of bag contents, allowing laptops, electronics and liquids that are 100ml or less to remain inside carry-ons.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) team at Pittsburgh is also using a fully automated checked baggage inspection system (CBIS) to screen travelers’ checked luggage. The CBIS features a network of conveyor belts that sorts and tracks travelers’ checked luggage, moving it from the airline ticket counter through the security screening process and on to the area where the luggage is loaded onto the aircraft.

