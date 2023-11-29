ADB Safegate to trial airside digitization technology at King Khalid Airport

Riyadh Airports Company (RAC), which manages and operates King Khalid International Airport (KKIA), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ADB Safegate to trial a range of technology solutions.

According to the agreement, both parties will discuss and trial technical products in the field of airside digitization in terms of automation, monitoring and preventive maintenance. There will be potential benefits from advanced and recent technologies such as artificial Intelligence, machine learning, advanced video analytics, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, the Internet of Things and digital twins. This is in addition to the possibility of using 5G communication technology in the airport apron area, as well as possible enhancements for existing products such as the Airport Management Platform (AMP), Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS), SafeControl Apron Management (now AiPRON Manager), and the Airfield Lighting Control and Monitoring System (ALCMS).

Osama Al-Fawaz, chief information officer (CIO) of RAC, commented, “It is just the beginning of more diverse future plans and initiatives to collaborate with our global partners. We believe that technology is now the deciding factor in air operations management in most airports around the world.”

Laurent Dubois, CEO of ADB Safegate, said, “Partnering with RAC, the operator of one of the region’s most significant airports, signifies a major milestone. It demonstrates RAC’s visionary approach and eagerness to adopt the latest advancements in airport management. We are confident that this collaboration will serve as a model for the industry, setting new standards for operational excellence.”

For more key technology updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.