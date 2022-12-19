Angela Gittens appointed ambassador for ACI-ICAO Airport Professional program

Airports Council International (ACI) World and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have appointed Angela Gittens, former director general of ACI World, as program ambassador for the ACI-ICAO Airport Management Professional Accreditation Programme (AMPAP).

AMPAP is a training cooperation between ACI World and ICAO that aims to develop a new generation of airport management professionals through a curriculum covering all functional areas of the airport business. Completion of the program leads to the issuance of the International Airport Professional (IAP) designation or AMPAP Associate diploma award.

In addition to managing ACI World for 12 years, Gittens was formerly airport CEO of Miami and Atlanta and deputy at San Francisco International Airport. Before this, Gittens led design firm HNTB Corporation’s airport business and strategic planning practice. At TBI Airport Management, she oversaw the transition to private ownership of London Luton Airport and managed operations contracts at several airports in the USA and Canada. She is a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and has served on numerous aviation industry boards and committees. Her appointment as program ambassador of AMPAP is intended to promote the program as the premier global airport management accreditation.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said, “Angela possesses vast experience, is an active member of the airport community, and brings a wide array of knowledge and expertise to her position. AMPAP is adapting to serve the leadership development needs required by airport managers worldwide. It provides the only global ACI-ICAO management accreditation that develops innovative, customer-centric, sustainable, safe and secure air travel leadership skills. I am confident that Angela will leverage her background to advance AMPAP’s visibility and its objective to support our airport members around the globe and across the aviation ecosystem.”

Juan Carlos Salazar, secretary general of ICAO, said, “AMPAP is an excellent example of what ACI and ICAO can accomplish together when they pool their expertise and resources. Angela Gittens’ very distinguished professional reputation and accomplishments on behalf of global airports make her a perfect new AMPAP Ambassador, and I look forward to working with her for the benefit of promoting and developing this important Program supporting and enhancing airport management globally.”

Gittens said, “It is an honor and a pleasure to associate with ACI and ICAO in promoting the excellence of airport management and operation through AMPAP, the pre-eminent educational resource for both aspiring and established aviation professionals – a dynamic Program for a dynamic industry. I pledge to work with leadership to continue AMPAP’s curriculum development to help practitioners meet the current and emerging challenges they face, for the benefit of the traveling public and the communities aviation serves.”