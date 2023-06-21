Edinburgh Airport deploys Veovo’s airport management system

Edinburgh Airport in Scotland has selected Veovo’s Intelligent Airport Platform to accelerate its digital transformation and operational efficiency as it approaches pre-pandemic passenger levels of more than 15 million per year.

Veovo’s Intelligent Airport Platform is a total airport management system. Applications are available as standalone modules or integrated components, including Flight Management and Airport Operational Database (AODB), Resource Management, Guest Engagement (FIDS), Revenue Management, Passenger Flow and Queue Management, Capacity Optimisation and Forecasting. Together, these deliver the insights, AI-powered recommendations and automation needed to ensure a high-performance airport.

The technology rollout at Edinburgh Airport will include Veovo’s AODB, Resource Management System (RMS) and Revenue Management modules, enabling Edinburgh to improve collaboration with aviation partners, optimize the use of its fixed assets and increase revenue opportunities.

To support airport operations and aircraft turnaround in an often-changing environment, Edinburgh and its partners will use the Veovo web-based platform for improved decision making– replacing static operational plans with accurate situational awareness accessible from anywhere. With predictive insight, real-time data and “manage by exception” principles, staff can focus on what is most important for their role as events unfold, reducing delays. The system also helps the airport optimize the usage of gates, check-in counters and baggage carousels.

The new system will also help Edinburgh Airport to enhance the speed and efficiency of its aeronautical billing processes, improving time to invoice and ultimately boosting cash flow. The airport will also be able to quickly roll out new route support schemes and link carrier charges to its sustainability, efficiency and commercial goals.

Denis McIlroy, head of IT at Edinburgh Airport, commented, “The fast-paced nature of the airport environment and our business means we need to have a modern system that is as agile and efficient as our operation, which is exactly what Veovo’s system delivers. We’re a very data-driven airport, and the functionality of the Veovo system will complement our work to improve the information for passengers and airlines, as well as respond quickly to potential issues and make informed plans and decisions across our campus.”

James Williamson, CEO of Veovo, said, ‘’We are delighted to be chosen by Edinburgh to replace their Airport Operational System. Coupling the new flight management capabilities with our passenger flow solutions, also used by Edinburgh Airport, will put them firmly on the path toward Total Airport Management. This integrated approach enables more holistic and proactive resource management – reducing delays, improving resilience and optimizing performance.”

