London Luton Airport receives four awards for sustainable procurement

London Luton Airport (LLA)’s procurement team has been recognized for its approach to sustainable procurement, receiving four awards at the 2023 UK National Go Awards.

The team was presented with the coveted Social Value Award and Go Excellence Award after presenting the judges with a sustainability-led approach to local procurement that sees 53% of LLA’s supply chain spend going to suppliers based within a 40km radius of the airport.

There was further recognition in the Team of the Year category for the support provided to local businesses and communities, as well as airport concessionaires during the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Terry Gittins, head of procurement at LLA, was also recognized in the Individual of the Year category.

Gittins commented, “The Go Awards are widely regarded as the premier awards in the public procurement sector and to be recognized with four awards is a magnificent achievement for London Luton Airport. The LLA procurement team is passionate about the work we do and the role we can play in supporting local businesses and communities. We are delighted to receive this recognition.”

Grahame Steed, chair of the Go Awards judging panel, said, “In a year when the standards of the UK National Go Awards were higher than ever, London Luton Airport’s success is all the more remarkable. They have demonstrated vision, boldness and creativity in their procurement approach, so the recognition they are receiving now is fully deserved. A new standard has been set for others to emulate – so congratulations to everyone involved.”

The UK National Go Awards are the UK’s leading public procurement excellence awards, recognizing procurement best practices across the UK’s public, private and third-sector organizations.

