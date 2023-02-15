FedEx opens €11.7m handling facility in Ireland

FedEx Express Europe has opened an €11.7m (US$12.5m) documents, parcels and freight handling facility in Cork in Ireland. This will consolidate FedEx operations in the area into a new 4,646m2 facility in Blarney Business Park. The facility has access to Cork’s expanding road network and is close to Shannon Airport; it has on-site dock levelers for the rapid loading of goods. All of this will speed up collection and delivery times for businesses and consumers.

The facility has been rated to LEED Silver. It is equipped with EV chargers and uses LED technology for internal and external lighting. It has been designed to accommodate solar panels on the roof in the future. These features form part of FedEx’s aim to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

The space connects two previously separate teams – at Cork Airport and Little Island – and is expected to provide an improved working environment for FedEx employees and pickup and delivery fleet in Cork, Kerry, Waterford and surrounding areas.

Michael Roche, managing director of Ireland operations at FedEx Express, said, “Our new facility at Blarney Business Park is an important investment for FedEx Express in Ireland. It will provide a more modern working environment for our employees, reflect our strategy of driving operational excellence and help support our customers in Ireland to grow their businesses within the country and around the world.”

Padraig O’Sullivan, Teachta Dála (member of parliament) for Cork North Central, commented, “I am delighted that FedEx has invested €11.7m [US$12.5m] in a new handling facility in Blarney Business Park. This is a significant investment and a huge boost for Blarney and the North Cork area. I want to congratulate the FedEx team and wish them the best of luck with the new facility.”