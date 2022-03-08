Fraport looks to halt business in St Petersburg

In response to the invasion of Ukraine, German airport operator Fraport has announced its intentions to halt its business in St Petersburg, Russia.

Since 2009, Fraport has been a minority shareholder in Northern Capital Gateway, the company that operates Pulkovo Airport in St Petersburg, Russia. Currently, Fraport holds a 25% share in the company. Fraport holds its minority stake in Russia as an asset, with the company has stating that it is doing everything possible to retrieve these assets, which otherwise would be left behind in Russia. The concession contract excludes the sale of Fraport’s stake in the company.

Dr Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport, said, “There is no justification for the attack on Ukraine by Russian forces. We condemn this war for being an armed attack on a sovereign state and its people – a clear breach of international law that is causing unspeakable suffering to the people of Ukraine.”

Fraport is now evaluating to what extent international economic sanctions against Russia could affect its minority holding, as well as the conclusions that can be drawn for taking further action. Schulte emphasized, “The war brings indescribable suffering to the people of Ukraine. In these hours and days, our thoughts and sympathy are with the Ukrainians who are enduring so much pain.”