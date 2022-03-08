London Stansted refurbs departure lounge for £12m

London Stansted Airport has allocated £12m (US$15m) for refurbishing its international departure lounge in time for summer 2022.

The refurbishment will include new bars and restaurants including Comptoir Libanais, Terracotta Italian Kitchen, The Perch, Sunnyside Café, Cafè Nero and Bottega prosecco bar. There will also be new retail outlets in the World Duty-Free section in the center of the lounge, which will be doubled in size. Superdry and two WHSmith stores have already opened as part of the makeover.

A major recruitment drive is also underway as the airport continues its recovery from the pandemic and looks ahead to the summer season. Most of the vacancies are for security officers, but there are also opportunities available within retail, customer service and hospitality.

Ben Green, retail director at airport operator Manchester Airport Group (MAG), said, “We want everyone using London Stansted to have the best possible experience as we welcome back more and more passengers after the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ready in time for the summer getaway we will have a variety of exciting new dining and retail outlets for people to enjoy before they jet off from the airport.

“Each of the new venues will offer something unique and will complement the existing food and beverage eateries we currently have. From an on-the-go snack to a quick coffee or a more luxurious treat, our passengers will be spoilt for choice.”