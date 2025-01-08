Heathrow to invest £2.3bn over the next two years

In the largest private sector capital investment in the UK’s transportation network, Heathrow will invest £2.3bn (US$2.8bn) over the next two years to upgrade key facilities, ensuring the airport continues to move forward and provide better service for passengers and businesses. Planned investments total £1.05bn (US$1.3bn) in the airport’s infrastructure in 2025, with an additional £1.29bn (US$1.59bn) to be invested in 2026.

The £2.3bn investment, announced at the end of last year, is an uplift of £244m (US$301m) on previously forecasted investments and will be used to enhance capabilities across all terminals, including baggage delivery and projects to support punctual departures and arrivals. The investment program will improve service, resilience, passenger experience and sustainability for all passengers at Heathrow, according to the airport.

The Independent Journeys Project, for example, will empower passengers requiring additional support and give them a choice to travel in the most independent way throughout the airport. Active Travel projects will encourage cycling and walking to the airport and between terminals, and are expected to be completed in 2027.

Heathrow says the increased investment serves to support the government’s national mission for growth. To deliver the UK’s industrial strategy and support industries that rely on Heathrow’s global connectivity, the airport believes it is critical that the UK’s international gateway for trade and tourism is fit for the future. It says these investments over the next two years will drive economic growth across all parts of the UK while allowing Heathrow – one of the world’s best-connected airports – to continue delivering for passengers and airlines.

The investment will also create contract possibilities for businesses and SMEs nationwide, both local to the airport and across the country, says Heathrow, pointing to its long track record of supporting and developing its supply chain, through initiatives including the Business Summit program which connects SMEs to opportunities.

“Heathrow is the UK’s gateway to the world, and ultimately, the country’s gateway to growth,” said Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye when first announcing the investments. “Today’s (Dec 18) announcement confirms that we will continue to invest more than £1bn of private sector cash each year into the airport to deliver facilities our airlines and passengers want, while boosting the UK economy and creating opportunities for businesses up and down the country.”

The announcement follows the publishing of Heathrow’s Investment Impact Report, which outlines how Heathrow has made significant investments in the airport in 2024, reaching £1.1bn (US$1.4bn) and benefiting over 1,100 supply chain partners in the UK, and including a £191m (US$235m) investment to upgrade security lanes over the course of 2024, helping ensure the airport coped with the increase in demand experienced during the recent Christmas period.