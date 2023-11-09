IBM announces AI partnerships with Aeromexico and Riyadh Air

IBM has announced that Aeromexico is using the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite to monitor, anticipate, plan and respond to the potential impact of extreme weather events on air operations. Designed to increase safety measures and operational efficiency, the technology was implemented by Xatrix, a Mexican consultancy company and IBM Business Partner.

The technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), enables the airline to perform informed climate risk analysis and provides weather information and geospatial data for the more than 100 routes it operates in Mexico and around the world. It also issues alerts that enable current and expected conditions such as wind, rain, and lightning, among other phenomena, to be taken into consideration to help improve operational decisions in flight planning.

Extreme weather events and natural disasters are seen as the second-most serious overall global risk of the next few years. The suite is intended to support Aeromexico’s decision making for take-offs, landings, flight routes and ground operations.

IBM has also announced an agreement with Riyadh Air to support technology for seamless travel powered by AI and digital technology. Together, Riyadh Air and IBM Consulting have already created the airline’s digital and technology strategy. Now, Riyadh Air has selected IBM Consulting to support building the key business and technology capabilities that underpin the strategy. This includes implementing and integrating more than 50 airline industry solutions and core technology capabilities, including security, infrastructure, integration and data platforms, using a hybrid cloud approach.

IBM will also orchestrate the work of over 40 partners by providing program and technical governance, project management, quality assurance, change and communications management and training. IBM Consulting will provide its IBM CloudPak for Integration platform, which will connect applications and data within a unified user experience.