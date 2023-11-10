London Gatwick achieves Level 4+ of ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation

London Gatwick has achieved Level 4+ ‘Transition’ in ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme.

The scheme independently assesses and recognizes the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions through six levels of certification – mapping, reduction, optimization, neutrality, transformation and transition.

In addition to London Gatwick’s existing carbon reduction success, to achieve Level 4+ ‘Transition’, the airport was required to set out a policy commitment alongside detailed targets, trajectories and action plans to reduce emissions in line with global climate goals.

London Gatwick has been carbon neutral since 2017, through the ACA scheme. This required the airport to offset its residual Scope 1 and 2 emissions, as well as emissions related to business travel.

Key to achieving this accreditation was also London Gatwick’s Stakeholder Partnership Plan. This sets out how the airport will drive third parties on the airport campus to reduce their emissions, either through their reduction plans or via measures initiated by the airport.

Earlier in 2023, London Gatwick accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, 10 years ahead of its previous commitment. This brings its goal in line with all other airports operated by Vinci Airports in the European Union. London Gatwick joins a growing number of airports from Vinci Airports’ network that have achieved the highest level of ACI’s environmental assessment program.

This will be achieved by investing over £250m (US$306m) to reduce carbon emissions, including by moving to an electric vehicle fleet and replacing gas boilers and refrigerants with low-carbon alternatives. The airport will also continue to reduce overall energy use, invest in on-site renewable energy, including solar power, and source renewable electricity through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Stewart Wingate, CEO of London Gatwick, said, “Reaching Level 4+ of the Airport Accreditation Scheme is a significant milestone on the journey to making net zero a reality. It also recognizes the effort, focus and determination my teams have invested in this important area of our operation. Achieving net zero will be critical to the future success of the airport. We remain committed to reducing our environmental impact while also continuing to contribute positively to our communities and helping our local and national economies to thrive.”

