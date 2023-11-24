Intracom Telecom provides PSIM to Athens International

Intracom Telecom has completed a physical security information management (PSIM) system for Athens International Airport to boost prevention of and response to man-made and natural disaster threats.

The core of the system is based on the company’s SISC2 modular and scalable software integration platform for surveillance, collaboration, coordination and administration of diverse security and operations management related events. It gathers, processes, classifies and analyzes information received from several types of detection sensors and third party applications.

Athens International required a PSIM for early intrusion detection and automated triggering of alarms and alerts in security operations centers. Intracom Telecom’s system was commissioned after testing both in the field and in the security operations and administration centers at Athens International Airport.