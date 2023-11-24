T F Green International opens Clear lanes

Clear is delivering its identity verification technology to Rhode Island T F Green International Airport’s (PVD) main terminal.

Members use Clear’s network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver’s license. After verification, a Clear Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to Transportation Security Administration physical security, saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

Clear already serves eight of PVD’s top 10 domestic destinations, enabling members traveling through PVD to use Clear at both ends of their journey.

Clear Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to Clear’s expedited identity verification lanes – costs about US$16 a month billed annually, with preferred pricing available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Express members.

Newly enrolling active military, veterans and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing Clear Plus account for US$99 per adult per year.