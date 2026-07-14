UK lowers age for e-gate use

The UK government is taking steps to make traveling with children easier. Children aged 8 and over can now use e-gates if they are traveling with an adult and are at least 120cm tall (3ft 11in).

The Home Office estimates that 1.5 million more children will be eligible to use the gates with their families over the next year.

There are more than 290 e-gates at UK airports and ports, plus juxtaposed ports (where UK border checks take place in Europe).

The government noted that work is also continuing and progressing on the contactless border initiative. This uses facial comparison technology to verify someone’s identity without needing to present a passport.

Related news, TSA introduces initiative to enhance security screening for families