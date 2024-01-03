JFK Terminal One trials Ink Innovation disaster recovery system

JFK Terminal One Group Association (TOGA) and travel technology provider Ink Innovation have partnered to trial a disaster recovery system (DRS) aimed at managing operational disruptions at John F Kennedy (JFK) Airport Terminal One in New York.

Ink DRS has been implemented at Terminal One because as JFK undergoes a major redevelopment program to accommodate 75 million passengers within the next decade, the need for robust backup services has become crucial.

The primary objective of this trial is to demonstrate that Ink DRS can serve as a quick, stable, scalable and efficient alternative to the manual processes currently in place. This trial will also provide insights into how Ink DRS can optimize operations and reduce congestion at JFK. By implementing Ink DRS, JFK Terminal One Group aims to ensure uninterrupted passenger processing, flight operations and post-flight messaging, even in system failures. The first stage of the trial involved the collaboration with several major airlines, including Air New Zealand, Air France and Korean Air.

Steve Rowland, executive director of Terminal One, commented, “TOGA is committed to providing world-class service to the people of New York State and New York City. With the construction of JFK, we are urged to take practical actions to mitigate the risks of outages. Ink DRS is the only system we know is running on tablets and mobile phones, which are independent of the airport infrastructure.”

Ink DRS completed the cold backup flow in a live environment during the trial. This included the creation of flights, seat mapping, registrations, SSRs and allowances as per airline requirements. DRS service points for check-in and boarding processing were activated, and passengers and groups were processed seamlessly, including APIS, PNL and bag handling. According to the partners, Ink DRS demonstrated its ability to exchange passenger and bag data with airport systems, such as security and BRS, ensuring smooth operations throughout the passenger journey.

During peak processing times, the system maintained a rate of 50 passengers per hour at check-in per service point, with recorded check-in times for various actions of up to 30 seconds per passenger and up to six seconds for boarding. The trial also demonstrated the quick adoption and ease of use of the Ink system. Agents were able to replicate the entire passenger processing flow after a 45-minute training session.

Blaine Powell, chief sales officer of Ink, said, “We are honored to be a part of JFK’s transformation into a global gateway program. While the primary purpose of this trial is to introduce our DRS risk management capabilities in JFK Terminal One, the system integration with our mobile sets will also allow TOGA to observe how to redesign passenger flow within restricted areas.”

