London City Airport gets government approval for passenger cap increase

The UK government has approved London City Airport’s plans to increase its annual passenger cap from 6.5 million to 9 million passengers and to fly three extra flights in the first half hour of operations during the week.

London City Airport’s extended flight proposals

The application also included a UK airport first – a commitment that only cleaner, quieter, next-generation aircraft would be allowed to fly in any extended operating periods.

However, London City’s proposals to extend its Saturday afternoon operating hours were not accepted. The airport currently closes at 12:30pm on Saturdays and after a consultation process, the airport requested a new closing time of 6:30pm that was intended to give more choice and flexibility for passengers. London City’s planning application included no increase in the permitted number of annual flights or infrastructure.

Executive response

Alison FitzGerald, CEO of London City Airport, said, “While we welcome the approval to increase our passenger numbers, we are disappointed with the government’s decision to reject our proposal to fly from 12:30pm to 6:30pm on Saturday afternoons.

“As the government has recognized in its decision, rejecting our request to extend our Saturday afternoon operating hours will slow down airlines bringing cleaner, quieter next-generation aircraft to the airport. Local residents would have had the added benefit of these aircraft operating at the airport throughout the week, not just in the extended operating hours.”

In related news, London City Airport (LCY) recently reported a 50% reduction in passenger queue times one year after rollout of next-gen CT security scanners. Click here to read the full story.