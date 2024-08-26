SSP to operate 12 food and beverage outlets at Sofia Airport

SSP has signed a contract with SOF Connect, the operator of Sofia Airport, to open 12 outlets across the airport.

Sofia Airport’s food court

SSP will develop a modern food court with a central common seating area and an outdoor terrace. The project will be implemented in several phases, starting with the opening of two outlets – Starbucks and Camden Food Co. – which are expected to begin operations at the beginning of 2025.

The deal is SSP’s first in Bulgaria and will reportedly enhance the quality and diversity of food options available to travelers. The partnership will give passengers access to new international and local culinary brands, including Burger King and TGI Fridays, and SSP brands such as Levito Pizza Pasta, Negroni, Ta.Sh.Ba, Upper Crust, Soul & Grain and Dao Dao, and bespoke concepts Meshana Taste of Bulgaria and Bar 09-27.

Passenger experience

“We are very pleased to partner with SSP to bring a world-class food and beverage experience to Sofia Airport. This contract is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience and making Sofia Airport a 5-star regional airport,” said Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect.

George Antoniou, managing director of SSP Eastern Europe and Middle East, said, “We’re proud to be working in collaboration with SOF Connect to create an even better airport experience in the region. Our strong and innovative range of bespoke, local and international brands and cutting-edge design, as well as our understanding of the needs of international and local passengers, will enable us to create an environment that captures the true spirit of hospitality and heritage that is so much a part of Bulgarian culture. These magnificent bars, restaurants and cafes will cement our reputation in this important new market.”

