London City Airport reports 50% reduction in passenger queue times one year after rollout of next-gen CT security scanners

Computed tomography (CT) security scanners provided by Leidos have reduced queue times for passengers at London City Airport (LCY) by 50% on average since they were introduced one year ago, the airport says.

In April 2023, London City Airport became the first major airport in the UK to fully deploy next-generation CT security scanners for its passengers, enabling travelers to pass through security without removing laptops and liquids from their hand luggage.

Passengers flying from London City Airport can take bottles containing up to 2 liters and are no longer restricted by 100ml liquid bottles, and they can also leave large electronic items, like laptops, in their bag as they pass through security screening.

The cutting-edge technology detects prohibited items with greater accuracy and enables security staff to work more efficiently.

London City will soon complete a major investment program to modernize the airport’s departure lounge, which includes more seating, two new dining experiences, duty free expansion, new retail space, more washrooms and a “brand-new look and feel throughout”.

As not all airports are introducing new security technology at the same rate, the UK government is extending the deadline for those that have not yet done so.

In related news, Smiths Detection was recently awarded a contract by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for full-size checkpoint computed tomography (CT) systems and related services.