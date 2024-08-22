San Francisco International starts US$2.6bn terminal modernization project

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has commenced work on the US$2.6bn Terminal 3 West Modernization project that will renovate the existing 650,000ft2 western half of Terminal 3.

SFO Terminal 3 West Modernization

This renovation will include a seismic retrofit, an expanded security checkpoint and new passenger amenities. The project will also create 200,000ft2 of additional space, ensuring room for expanded food, beverage and retail concessions.

The renovated and expanded western half is expected to open in the autumn of 2027, with the six-story building opening in early 2028. A renovated check-in lobby on the eastern end of Terminal 3 is expected to open in early 2029. At its peak, the project is anticipated to employ 500-600 workers and is targeting to award over US$173m in contracts to local business enterprises (LBE).

According to the airport, the Terminal 3 West Modernization project will create a welcoming new exterior façade greeting travelers curbside; more space for check-in, including state-of-the-art self-bag drop; and new security checkpoints, including one on the mezzanine level for AirTrain passengers.

For arriving international guests, direct access to the Customs Hall located in the International Terminal will be provided via a new Federal Inspection Service (FIS) sterile connector. The project also includes a new six-story building which will house both airline lounges and operational office space.

US$2.6bn construction goals

During the construction, a temporary walkway will enable passengers to move from various terminals and boarding areas around the project site. This temporary walkway, comprising 11 sections that are currently being fabricated, will be open by the holiday 2024 travel season.

SFO is targeting LEED Platinum certification for this project. Sustainability features will include daylight harvesting, displacement ventilation, on-site photovoltaic cells, waste heat recovery, low-carbon steel and concrete, energy smart baggage handling, dynamic glazing, recycled water, hydration stations, health-friendly materials and green building education.

“For millions of people around the world, SFO creates their very first impression of the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Mayor London Breed. “We want our residents to be proud of their hometown airport and for visitors to experience what makes our region great the moment they step off an airplane. This Terminal 3 West Modernization project is another major step that will ensure SFO continues to reflect the innovation, sustainability and diversity that make San Francisco such an amazing place.”

“We are excited to launch this renovation and expansion project for Terminal 3,” said Ivar C. Satero, airport director of SFO. “Our goal is to create an extraordinary airport experience for our guests, leading the way in sustainability and innovation, and we expect this project will once again raise the bar for what travelers can look forward to at SFO.”

“We are always looking for ways to continue growing our operation in the San Francisco Bay Area, so we are thrilled that these state-of-the-art improvements to airport facilities will entice even more people to visit us here,” added Lori Augustine, vice president of airport operations for United’s SFO Hub. “We’ve had an incredible partnership with the airport for many decades, and our work with them on the T3 West project is a symbol of our commitment to San Francisco and the faith we have in this city as one of the most desirable places to live, work and visit.”

