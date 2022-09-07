Smiths Detection’s carry-on baggage scanner qualifies for TSA products list

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has added threat detection company Smiths Detection’s Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX x-ray scanner to its checkpoint property screening system (CPSS) mid-size qualified products list (QPL).

The TSA’s CPSS program is designed to replace the previous generation of x-ray scanners at airports across the US with the latest computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanning technology.

Smiths Detection’s Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX is now a qualified product on the QPL, eligible for TSA purchase for mid-size systems. It is a computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanner producing high-resolution volumetric 3D images for quicker baggage assessment, using both visual operator inspection and automated object recognition, leading to reduced false-alarm rates. The scanner enables electronics and liquids to remain in bags, speeding up passenger throughput, improving security and reducing touchpoints. The mid-size configuration is one of three configurations for the Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX. Mid-size configuration includes an automated bag diverter at the decision point to be routed as suspect or cleared, further enhancing passenger throughput and overall experience.

Inder Reddy, president of Smiths Detection, said, “We are pleased to confirm that our Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX scanner has been added to the TSA’s mid-size qualified products list. At Smiths Detection our goal is simple – to provide the security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends – and this has never been more important. CT technology equips airports with powerful screening technology that strengthens security, increases throughput and enhances the passenger experience.”