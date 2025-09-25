San Diego International Airport implements SITA’s passenger processing equipment in new Terminal 1.

San Diego International Airport (SAN) has implemented SITA’s CUPPS (common use passenger processing) equipment across its check-in counters and boarding gates in the newly opened Terminal 1, to achieve a streamlined curb-to-gate passenger experience.

The 111,000m2, 30-gate facility features 66 self-service TS6 kiosks, US Exit biometric face pods at select gates, and SITA Airport Vision flight information display systems throughout.

Airport Vision electronic signage directs passengers in real time to airline counters, and integration with third-party sensors shows live security wait times before passengers enter screening.

At the curbside, the common-use kiosks and check-in counters enable any airline to serve any passenger, across the entire new facility. This flexibility is especially important for Southwest Airlines traffic, which reportedly represents more than half of SAN’s runway volume.

Inside, the modular, common-use platform enables airlines to shift flights or counters as demand fluctuates.

From the early design stage, SITA worked with construction partners Turner-Flatiron and Rosendin Electric to integrate critical passenger systems. This collaboration is said to have helped reduce risk and ensured the terminal opened on time and on budget, despite the scale and complexity of the development.

Jessica Bishop, director of information and technology services at San Diego International Airport, said, “Partnering with SITA ensured our new terminal delivers a seamless and innovative experience for our passengers. Their systems give us the flexibility to adapt in real time, and their collaboration throughout construction helped us open this world-class terminal on schedule.”

Shawn Gregor, president Americas at SITA, added, “Across North America, airports are under pressure to expand capacity while keeping the passenger journey smooth and reliable.

“Terminal 1 at San Diego shows what’s possible when technology is integrated from the ground up. From common-use flexibility to real-time information and biometrics, our role has been to help the airport move passengers more efficiently while supporting the construction team in delivering this landmark project.”

In related news, SAN celebrated the opening of its new terminal this week