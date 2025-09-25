Glasgow Airport offers improved dining and shopping options following £3.7m investment.

Glasgow Airport has completed a £3.7m (US$5m) investment program, which will bring passengers a new range of restaurants, retail units and enhanced facilities designed to elevate the airport experience.

Work has been ongoing since the launch of the investment in late April and has been made in partnership with several retailers and hospitality operators – bringing passengers a wider choice of dining and shopping options.

It has seen the introduction of two new restaurants, upgrades to existing retail units both airside and landside, and improvements to the main departure lounge.

Glasgow Airport has highlighted the following from the completed projects:

Sanford’s American Diner: Replacing the former Frankie & Benny’s with a similar family-friendly menu;

Primo Volo: The new Italian café bar in the main departure lounge offers ciabatta sandwiches, pasta dishes and Italian cocktails;

Bird and Signet Bar & Kitchen: Enhanced with a refreshed look and improved menu;

Stack & Still: The popular pancake unit has been relocated for greater convenience;

Accessorize and Travelex: New stores have opened, expanding the retail offering for passengers;

Boots: Opened a fully refurbished store.

Craig Norton head of retail development at Glasgow Airport, said, “We are delighted to announce the completion of this significant investment, which underlines our commitment to delivering an outstanding passenger experience at Glasgow Airport.

“The new restaurants and retail units, along with the upgraded facilities, ensure our passengers have access to modern, high-quality amenities throughout their journey.”

This investment forms part of a wider development program at Glasgow Airport, which also includes ongoing upgrades to the main terminal building, airfield infrastructure and energy-sefficiency initiatives.

