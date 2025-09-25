Clear identity verification launches at John Wayne Airport.

Clear is launching its identity verification technology at John Wayne Airport’s Terminal B.

The company is now serving more than 7.6 million Clear+ members at 60 airports, and over 33 million members across its secure identity platform. Clear+ members use dedicated lanes and biometric technology to confirm their identity, saving time at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints.

“At John Wayne Airport, we are committed to creating a safe, seamless and guest-centric travel experience,” said airport director Charlene Reynolds. “Partnering with Clear provides travelers with more choice and convenience at the security checkpoint, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service. We’re excited to introduce this innovative technology as part of our ongoing investment.”

John Wayne Airport is owned by Orange County and operated as a self-supporting enterprise that receives no general fund tax revenue.

In related news, TSA recently announced that it is debuting Clear’s e-gates