Singapore Airlines expands presence at Munich Airport.

Singapore Airlines is to expand its services at Munich Airport, increasing the number of weekly flights from seven to 10 when the winter flight schedule begins at the end of October 2026.

In addition to the existing daily flights departing around noon, Singapore Airlines will offer evening flights from Munich on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. These will depart at 8:30pm and arrive in Singapore the following day at 3:15pm.

Munich Airport said passengers will also benefit from optimized layover times and improved connections from Singapore to other destinations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Oliver Dersch, senior vice president of aviation at Munich Airport, said, “We are very pleased that Singapore Airlines is further expanding its commitment to our premium hub in Munich. For our passengers, this means more choices, greater flexibility and excellent connections to many destinations in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Alastair Hay-Campbell, general manager of Singapore Airlines for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, said, “Our new evening departures from Munich create excellent onward connections to a wide array of destinations, such as Bangkok, Denpasar (Bali), Koh Samui, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City and nearly all routes to Australia and New Zealand.

“This expanded schedule marks a significant step in strengthening our footprint within the German market, while simultaneously offering our customers greater flexibility and choice. With the introduction of the 2026 winter schedule, Singapore Airlines will operate 24 weekly flights connecting Frankfurt and Munich directly to Singapore.”

PTW interviewed Josh Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport, in the April 2026 issue