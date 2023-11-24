SITA to deploy secure network infrastructure for Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has partnered with SITA to upgrade the airline’s global network infrastructure with secure access service edge (SASE) systems designed to boost connectivity, operational efficiency and security.

As part of the transformation, SITA will deploy its Secure SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) SITA Connect Go, which offers agile, scalable and secure access to airline systems and applications, by connecting infrastructure outstations and airports to Qatar Airways’ hybrid cloud infrastructure, and to the airline’s partner systems.

Qatar Airways is among the first airlines globally to adopt SITA Connect Go, which is designed specifically for the air transportation industry. The system, developed in partnership with Versa Networks, enables multiple airlines, ground handlers and tenants to digitally transform at their own pace.

Qatar Airways will use the SD-WAN gateways to enable transition to the new network architecture and provide flexibility to innovate with new digital products and services that improve the passenger experience.