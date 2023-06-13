UrbanV and SITA to provide digital solutions for Rome’s vertiports

SITA and Italian vertiport operator UrbanV have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a digital-first passenger experience for UrbanV’s vertiports in Rome in Italy, due to start operations in 2024.

From UrbanV’s test vertiport at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, both parties will design, test and refine a new passenger processing and operating ecosystem to support the first flight between Fiumicino and downtown Rome. SITA plans to develop new operating standards in air transportation for the emerging advanced air mobility (AAM) industry and a digital-first passenger experience. The partnership will leverage SITA’s portfolio, which includes a range of IT solutions for airport management, network connectivity, and passenger, flight and aircraft operations.

SITA and UrbanV will also collaborate to test and validate UrbanV’s concept of operations blueprint in Rome and evaluate potential commercial synergies for a joint go-to-market in the advanced and urban air mobility segment.

UrbanV envisions vertiports being interoperable by multiple eVTOL operators and integrated within the local aviation ecosystem, such as Fiumicino Airport. This is aligned with SITA’s vision of vertiport systems being natural peering and aggregation points with shared components and services to facilitate data exchange, providing cost efficiency and economies of scale for all AAM operators.

Carlo Tursi, CEO of UrbanV, said, “UrbanV and SITA share an aviation background and an innovation mindset. This will enable us to develop an agnostic, modular and repeatable approach to designing, building and operating vertiports globally. Italy will be our launch country, and Rome will be one of the first cities in the world where AAM services will be available. This partnership allows us to offer a unique value proposition to be scaled globally and to accelerate the adoption of AAM services.”

Sergio Colella, president for Europe, SITA, said, “We strongly believe in the development of the AAM market, getting it right from the start via vertiports that are hubs of integrated mobility. This agreement aims to shape the future travel experience at vertiports globally. Together, we will explore new standards and a digital-first passenger experience by leveraging our mutual expertise in air transportation for the AAM industry. This will accelerate a safe adoption of AAM in Italy and beyond.”

Read more of the latest regulation and policy updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.