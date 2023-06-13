Miniso opens stores in Delhi Airport

Lifestyle retailer Miniso has opened a store in Terminal 2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India – with a second store set to open in Terminal 3 in late June.

The new Miniso stores, located in the domestic departures area of Terminal 2 and domestic arrivals area of Terminal 3, each span over 750ft2 and host a diverse offering of Miniso’s products, including licensed collections, blind box collectibles, plushies, fragrances, accessories and more. The airport stores also feature a curated assortment of travel essentials to meet the demands of travelers.

To celebrate the first store’s opening, the first 100 customers were welcomed with vouchers, providing them with opportunities to access Miniso’s distinctive offering. Raffle draws were also conducted, giving visitors the chance to win extra discounts and immerse themselves in Miniso’s shopping experience.

Tyrone Li, general manager of Miniso India, said, “Delhi International Airport is a vibrant transport hub, bustling with travelers from all corners of the globe. We are thrilled to introduce our latest store here, serving as the first destination for global customers embarking on their journeys. We are confident that Miniso’s stylish, fun and useful products will resonate with both travelers and locals, enhancing their trips with joyful and satisfying experiences.”

