London Luton Airport achieves Level 4 of ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme

The UK’s London Luton Airport (LLA) has achieved Level 4 of ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) scheme, becoming the third major UK airport to achieve this level.

As a Level 4 accredited airport, LLA has demonstrated that it is “transforming its operations to achieve carbon reductions in line with global climate goals”.

The airport’s Level 4 sustainability initiatives include:

• Collaboration with airlines to increase the number of quieter, more fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft operating from the airport – reducing airline emissions by 20% per aircraft;

• Finalizing plans for the installation of a 10Mwp solar plant at the airport that will generate enough green energy to satisfy 25% of the airport’s electricity demand; and

• Transitioning to alternative sustainable fuels (e.g., HVO), which saves around 80% of carbon across the carbon lifecycle, as well as continued investment in electric vehicles.

This year, LLA has also launched the fully automated, electrically powered Luton DART connecting the terminal and the mainline railway at Luton Airport Parkway station. Encouraging passengers to travel to LLA by rail rather than car, it is expected to reduce the environmental impact of journeys to and from the airport, saving around 80% on carbon emissions (6.8kg of CO 2 e per passenger journey from central London). The DART has carried over one million passengers in the first six months of operation.

Olivier Jankovec, director general of ACI Europe, commented, “I’m delighted to see that London Luton Airport has reached Level 4 of the Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme. This means the airport is now implementing a long-term carbon management strategy with absolute CO 2 emission reductions in line with the Paris Agreement – along with a comprehensive partnership program to trigger CO 2 reductions from their operational partners and third parties using the airport. London Luton airport’s progress within the program and this latest advancement of accreditation is truly impressive and reflects their unwavering dedication to sustainability.”

Alberto Martin, CEO at London Luton Airport, added, “London Luton Airport is committed to sustainable aviation and achieving the highest level of the ACA program is a significant milestone, demonstrating our commitment to minimizing the environmental impacts of the airport. LLA has taken important steps to set an ambition to be net zero in its carbon emissions by 2040. However, we recognize there is still a great deal of work to be done, continuing to demonstrate our focus on delivering on our sustainability commitments for our passengers, industry and local community.”

