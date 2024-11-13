VIDEO: Skyports and RTA break ground on first vertiport in Dubai

Skyports Infrastructure (Skyports), in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai (RTA), has begun construction on the world’s first permanent commercial vertiport. Situated near Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), this facility is the first of an initial four vertiports planned across Dubai, paving the way for the launch of air taxi services with aircraft partner Joby Aviation in Q1 2026.

Dubai’s vertiport facility

The three-story vertiport building will cover an area of approximately 3,100m2. The facility will have two landing areas, designed to support both eVTOL and conventional helicopter operations. Each landing area will be equipped with fast-charging technology to enable rapid battery recharges between flights, supporting up to 10 aircraft landings per hour. The vertiport has also been designed with the flexibility to expand capacity to accommodate future demand growth.

The vertiport will be able to support up to 170,000 passengers per year, with passenger amenities at the vertiport designed to provide a premium experience, including electronic check-in, security screening, a comfortable departure lounge and briefing areas.

The vertiport will integrate with Dubai’s multimodal transportation network, including Dubai Metro’s Emirates Station, Dubai International Airport and parking facilities. The vertiport has been designed to complement the aesthetic of other public transportation infrastructure, including the Dubai Metro. Skyports and its design partners have sought to balance passenger experience and high throughput with design and efficient use of space.

Commencement ceremony

The commencement of construction marks the culmination of years of effort between Skyports, the RTA and Joby Aviation, which celebrated the milestone at a ceremony attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA; Damian Kysely, head of infrastructure at Skyports; as well as representatives from the RTA and Joby leadership.

In February 2024, the companies formalized their partnership with the signing of binding agreements. The Dubai Air Taxi Project, which has been endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, supports Dubai’s ambitions to redefine urban transportation and launch electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft services.

Flights are anticipated to launch by Q1 2026 with Joby Aviation’s electric air taxi. The US manufacturer is in advanced stages of aircraft certification with the Federal Aviation Administration and is working with the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority on approval for UAE operations.

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports, said, “Today is an exciting day. The shared vision of Skyports, the RTA, Joby Aviation and the many government authorities we work with in Dubai and the UAE is now being realized as we begin construction and see the first vertiport come to life. In the coming months, we will continue to advance our efforts in Dubai while our teams diligently work on essential technology, regulatory and operational preparations to ensure a successful launch on day one.”

For more of the top insights into Dubai’s eVTOL scene, read Passenger Terminal World’s exclusive feature, “VPorts’ eVTOL ecosystem to nurture industry collaboration”, here.