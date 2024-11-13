Louisville Muhammad Ali International breaks ground on checkpoint expansion

The security checkpoint expansion project at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) got underway on November 7 with a formal groundbreaking ceremony. This project marks the largest change to the Jerry E. Abramson Terminal in more than 35 years.

A US$45m investment is funding the construction of a 30,000ft2 addition on the terminal’s west side. It will feature up to 10 screening lanes with new equipment and a breach control exit lane. The airport intends to increase screening capacity by more than 60% compared to its current six-lane configuration. In 2023, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.58 million individuals at the airport.

Comfort and climate considerations

Designed by Alliance of Minneapolis, MN and CMTA, a Legence Company of Louisville, Kentucky, the new facility will include multiple elements to reduce energy use and provide a more comfortable experience for passengers as well as working TSA staff. For example, smart glass on the large curtain wall will be programmed to reduce glare and solar heat while keeping visibility to the exterior while other elements will be used to increase the effectiveness of the daylight and save on thermal energy use. In addition, rooftop photovoltaic or solar panels will be installed on site, generating solar energy for use. Indoor air quality will also be considered by using special vents to lessen dust and other particulates while intaking fresh air immediately to the area where most people gather.

The new security checkpoint is expected to be fully operational by late 2026. Work will be completed by Abel Construction of Louisville, Kentucky.